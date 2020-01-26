Marine accused in fatal shooting of another Marine in South Carolina found guilty

A Marine has been found guilty at a court-martial in the shooting that killed another Marine in South Carolina nine months ago.

A military court delivered the verdict Jan. 6 in the case of Cpl. Spencer Daily, 21, of Youngstown, Ohio, the Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday.

Daily was sentenced to nearly six years in a military prison.

MARINE ACCUSED OF SHOOTING, KILLING ANOTHER MARINE IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The April shooting in a barracks at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort killed Cpl. Tyler Wallingford, 21, of Standish, Maine.

The two Marines served with the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron as aircraft ordnance technicians.

Naval Criminal Investigative Services told the paper that Daily claimed he pointed a gun at Wallingford and accidentally shot him.

FORMER MARINE CHARGED IN MURDER OF 16-YEAR-OLD CALIFORNIA GIRL, CALLED 'ONLINE PREDATOR'

Daily claimed at the time that he was playing a video game with Wallingford and had been drinking.

NCIS said he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and willful discharge of a firearm under circumstances endangering human life, the paper reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wallingford’s aunt Amy Hansen said her nephew loved adventures and had been a firefighter in Maine and South Carolina, the Bangor Daily News reported Sunday.

“He loved the outdoors and loved skydiving,” she said. “He was a true adventure seeker.”