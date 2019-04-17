Marine Raider killed in Camp Pendleton crash ID'd

A 29-year-old Marine Raider has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash during training at a Southern California base over the weekend.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Braica was injured Saturday when an MRZR tactical vehicle he was driving rolled over during an exercise at Camp Pendleton. He died at a local hospital the following day. Two other Marines suffered minor injuries.

Braica, of Sacramento, Calif., was a critical skills operator with the 1st Marine Raider Battalion and was an eight-year veteran. He is survived by his wife and son.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Braica's death was the second tragedy at Camp Pendleton in less than a week. On April 11, the Marine Corps announced that 1st Lt. Matthew Kraft, who failed to return from a ski trip in the Sierra Nevada mountain range more than a month ago, had likely died of exposure.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun and The Associated Press contributed to this report.