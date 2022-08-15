Marine Corps investigation finds pilot error killed four Marines in Norway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Marine Corps investigation into the Osprey crash in Norway in March that left four Marines dead has determined that pilot error was the cause.

The crash on March 18 near Bodo was caused by a "series of maneuvers" at a low altitude that exceeded the maximum 60-degree angle of bank for the MV-22B Osprey, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing said in a statement Sunday.

"The steepness of the turn resulted in the loss of both airspeed and altitude, followed by an overcorrected maneuver with a right turn in excess of 80 degrees from which the aircraft could not recover," the statement added.

It is not known which pilot was in control of the aircraft at the time of the deadly crash.

The Osprey with call sign, Ghost 31, crashed during a training exercise called Exercise Cold Response 2022.

Prior to the crash, the Osprey had refueled and taken off on an "approved flight plan in clear conditions," south of Bodo.

At 4:22 p.m. local time, the aircraft entered the Gratadalen Valley where it deviated from the authorized flight path one minute later and crashed, killing the four Marines, officials said.

The investigation found from recovered pieces of the aircraft that a left turn was taken at 68 degrees resulting in an overcorrection.

The Marines killed in the crash were identified as Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross Reynolds; Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy and Cpl. Jacob Moore.

"Their loss continues to be felt across the Marine Corps, and our condolences remain with the family and friends of the fallen," the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing said.