Manhunt underway in South Carolina for 4 inmates who escaped from detention center

Emanuel Robson Planco, Anton Conway Bennett, Kyonne Marquise McLeod and De’Shawn Malik Fox reportedly worked together to break out

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
A manhunt is still on for four South Carolina inmates who escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center early Tuesday morning.

Chesterfield County officials said Emanuel Robson Planco, Anton Conway Bennett, Kyonne Marquise McLeod and De’Shawn Malik Fox worked together to break out of the jail.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and other agencies are assisting the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office in the search.

  • Emanuel Robson Planco
    Emanuel Robson Planco

  • Anton Conway Bennett
    Anton Conway Bennett

  • Kyonne Marquise McLeod
    Kyonne Marquise McLeod

  • De’Shawn Malik Fox
    De'Shawn Malik Fox

Officials say the men were being detained in an overflow area due to an influx of prisoners when they escaped.

It is believed that the escapees allegedly kicked down a steel door before scaling a barbed wire fence, according to officials.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater says officials believe the men had help getting out and being transported to the next location, according to Fox 8

Streater also believes they’ve changed clothes, making it harder to be recognized.

They are wanted for escape and other charges from the Chesterfield County Detention Center. 

"If you have any information on any of these individuals, Sheriff Cambo Streater asks that you contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office tip line at 843-287-0235. This is an on-going investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time," said the statement from the Sheriff's office.