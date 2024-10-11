Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

'Hamilton' former cast member missing, car found abandoned near national park

'Hamilton' cast member Zelig Williams, who appeared in Broadway's 'Hamilton' in 2016, was last seen driving near a South Carolina national park

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
A Broadway dancer has been missing for over a week from his home in South Carolina.

Zelig Williams, a 28-year-old professional dancer who appeared in "Hamilton" in 2016, was last seen driving in the area of Congaree National Park.

Authorities located his abandoned vehicle at the Palmetto Trail Parking lot off Bluff Road — about a 30-minute drive from the location where Williams was last spotted, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

"RCSD was contacted by a family member on Oct. 04, 2024, and stated that Williams had not been heard from by any family member since Oct. 03," RCSD said in a press release. "This is out of character for Williams to go without contact."

A photo of the Conagree National Park sign below a photo of Zelig Williams.

South Carolina authorities located Zelig Williams' abandoned vehicle near Congaree National Park in South Carolina. (Google Maps/ Facebook)

Less than a month prior to his disappearance, Williams took to Facebook to announce that he was "10 days away from Broadway Dance Bootcamp." Williams had been teaching dance lessons to children between the ages of 11 and 18 in Columbia.

Zelig Williams in Times Square

Williams is a Broadway dancer who appeared in "Hamilton" in 2016. (Facebook)

"They will learning musical theatre [sic] combos that I’ve choreographed and will be getting information on what’s important to bring with you to a Broadway audition!" Zelig wrote in one post.

Zelig Williams

Zelig Williams was last seen on Oct. 3 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Facebook)

Anyone with information about Zelig's disappearance should contact the Richland County Sheriff's Office at 803-576-3000.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.