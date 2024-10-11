'Hamilton' former cast member missing, car found abandoned near national park

A Broadway dancer has been missing for over a week from his home in South Carolina.

Zelig Williams, a 28-year-old professional dancer who appeared in "Hamilton" in 2016, was last seen driving in the area of Congaree National Park.

Authorities located his abandoned vehicle at the Palmetto Trail Parking lot off Bluff Road — about a 30-minute drive from the location where Williams was last spotted, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

"RCSD was contacted by a family member on Oct. 04, 2024, and stated that Williams had not been heard from by any family member since Oct. 03," RCSD said in a press release. "This is out of character for Williams to go without contact."

Less than a month prior to his disappearance, Williams took to Facebook to announce that he was "10 days away from Broadway Dance Bootcamp." Williams had been teaching dance lessons to children between the ages of 11 and 18 in Columbia.

"They will learning musical theatre [sic] combos that I’ve choreographed and will be getting information on what’s important to bring with you to a Broadway audition!" Zelig wrote in one post.

Anyone with information about Zelig's disappearance should contact the Richland County Sheriff's Office at 803-576-3000.