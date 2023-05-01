Manhunt in Texas murders, First Republic Bank gets a buyer and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

MASSIVE MANHUNT - Illegal immigrant on the run after allegedly killing five in Texas had been deported five times. Continue reading …



BID ACCEPTED - FDIC approves purchase of First Republic Bank by JPMorgan Chase. Continue reading …

MORE TO UNCOVER - Antony Blinken 'lied boldface to Congress' over contact with Hunter Biden, senator says. Continue reading …

‘THERE ARE ONLY TWO GENDERS’ - 7th grader speaks out after school allegedly sent him home for controversial t-shirt. Continue reading …

EARLY WARNING - Stephen Hawking warned AI could mean the 'end of the human race' in years leading up to his death. Continue reading …

POLITICS

POLITICAL CLIFFHANGER - Turkey's Erdogan fights for political survival in tight race with presidential challenger. Continue reading …



TAKE THE MONEY AND RUN - Major blue states hemorrhaging tax base as red states reap rewards. Continue reading …

NOT MY FAULT - Mayorkas refuses to take accountability for 'unprecedented' migration crisis, shifts blame. Continue reading …

ERASING HISTORY – Republican lawmaker warns that China is using technology to ‘oppress its own people.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘PERCEPTION OF CONDESCENSION’ - Media figures address the industry's flaws at Chicago conference. Continue reading …

INJUNCTION FALLOUT - Illinois gun shops see surge in sales after federal judge placed injunction on firearm ban. Continue reading …

‘HE WAS LAUGHING AT YOU’ - CNN panelist calls out Biden joke about never taking questions from the press. Continue reading …

PLEASE COME BACK - Bar that kicked out customers after Bud Light controversy makes desperate plea to win back business. Continue reading …

-

IN OTHER NEWS

‘MOST IMPORTANT USES’ - How two high schoolers intend to fight brain cancer faster using AI technology. Continue reading …

DISLOYAL DUCHESS - Meghan Markle slammed by former friend for skipping coronation and trashing royals. Continue reading …



ROYALLY SNUBBED - King Charles' coronation: Who didn't make the guest list. Continue reading …



75 AND UP - Here's why it's time for a competency test for politicians. Continue reading …



WATCH: A STRIKE AND A DOUBLE: Some lightning and two rainbows provide spectacular scene over Central Texas. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: FOX, CNN, NBC all part ways with key figures. See video …



WATCH: Trump, DeSantis polling lower than Biden. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

