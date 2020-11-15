Manatee surprises Florida homeowner during Tropical Storm Eta

Tropical Storm Eta is bringing out all the monsters in Florida.

Early in the week, a humongous alligator was caught on camera strolling the grounds of the Valencia Golf & Country Club in Naples.

Now, a video has surfaced of a monster manatee munching grass in a flooded backyard in Flagler Beach.

Matt Hathaway was so amazed by the 10-foot-long marine mammal that he posted a clip to Facebook. Adult manatees can stretch 13 feet and weigh more than 3,500 pounds.

“Tide so high we have a manatee munching on the grass IN OUR YARD,” Hathaway wrote.

In a later post, Hathaway noted: “You never know what you will catch on video around here.”

