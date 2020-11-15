Manatee surprises Florida homeowner during Tropical Storm Eta
A 10-foot-long manatee was munching on grass in a man's backyard.
Tropical Storm Eta is bringing out all the monsters in Florida.
Early in the week, a humongous alligator was caught on camera strolling the grounds of the Valencia Golf & Country Club in Naples.
Now, a video has surfaced of a monster manatee munching grass in a flooded backyard in Flagler Beach.
Matt Hathaway was so amazed by the 10-foot-long marine mammal that he posted a clip to Facebook. Adult manatees can stretch 13 feet and weigh more than 3,500 pounds.
“Tide so high we have a manatee munching on the grass IN OUR YARD,” Hathaway wrote.
In a later post, Hathaway noted: “You never know what you will catch on video around here.”
