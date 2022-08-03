Expand / Collapse search
Utah
Published

Man who tried to kill spider with lighter sparked Utah blaze

The wildfire has burned 60 acres near Springville, police say

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
A major wildfire in Utah started thanks to a man who was trying to kill a spider with a lighter, police said Tuesday.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office arrested the unidentified man on Monday, even as flames consumed a 60-acre area outside of Springville, police said. Authorities also discovered marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the man's posession.

"Suspect arrested in fire east of Springville. He told law enforcement he was using a lighter to burn a spider. After he was arrested UCSO Deputies found drugs and paraphernalia in his backpack. He is being booked into jail," the sheriff's office announced on Twitter.

Police told reporters they were at a loss for what the man's thought process was.

FLASH FLOODING IN UTAH'S CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK WASHES AWAY VEHICLES, TOURISTS AIRLIFTED TO SAFETY

This photo provided by the Unified Fire Authority shows Utah fire crews prepare to fight wildfires near Butte Falls in southern Oregon.

This photo provided by the Unified Fire Authority shows Utah fire crews prepare to fight wildfires near Butte Falls in southern Oregon. (Matthew McFarland/Unified Fire Authority via AP)

"We don’t know why he was doing that," Sgt. Spencer Cannon told local media on Monday. "He has been arrested and is being booked into jail right now on a fire-related charge."

"Not sure exactly why he felt the need to have to burn the spider, but you know, all the regret in the world doesn’t change the outcome based on whatever reason there was for him doing that," he added.

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox mocked the man on Twitter, saying "don't do drugs kids." He added several emojis of a man slapping his forehead in embarrassment.

Wildfires have plagued California and Utah for weeks, with firefighters spread across the states fighting blazes that stretch for more than a dozen square miles. 2022 has so far seen 35,000 wildfires that burned 4.7 million acres in the U.S., according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
 

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders