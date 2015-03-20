Man who supplied drugs to Connecticut operation run by Monsignor Meth gets 5 years in prison

A California man who supplied nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine to a Connecticut drug operation run by a Catholic priest dubbed Monsignor Meth has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Forty-four-year-old Chad McCluskey, of San Clemente, was sentenced Wednesday in Hartford federal court to five years, five months in prison under a plea bargain.

McCluskey and his girlfriend, Kristen Laschober, pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges for supplying meth to now-suspended Monsignor Kevin Wallin. Laschober awaits sentencing.

McCluskey apologized for his actions. He said he was overcome by his meth addiction and never meant to hurt anyone.

Wallin is a former Bridgeport pastor. He pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge for selling meth from his Waterbury apartment. He faces 11 to 14 years in prison.