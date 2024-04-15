Man takes fatal 6-story plunge while trying to flee South Carolina hotel shooting

A man plunged nearly six stories to his death after shots were fired in a room at a South Carolina beachfront hotel, Myrtle Beach police said.

No one was injured in the gunfire early Sunday at sixth-floor room at Hotel Blue, investigators said.

But a man who ran out on the balcony and tried to scale down the building to escape ended up falling, police said.

The man died a short time later at a hospital from massive trauma to his upper body, the Horry County Coroner's Office said.

Everyone involved in the shooting has been identified and the gun that was used has been found, police said. Authorities did not say whether anyone has been charged but said the investigation is ongoing.