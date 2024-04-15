Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina

Man takes fatal 6-story plunge while trying to flee South Carolina hotel shooting

Man tried to scale down Myrtle Beach, SC's Hotel Blue before falling, sustaining massive upper body trauma

Associated Press
Published
A man plunged nearly six stories to his death after shots were fired in a room at a South Carolina beachfront hotel, Myrtle Beach police said.

No one was injured in the gunfire early Sunday at sixth-floor room at Hotel Blue, investigators said.

A man died Sunday after falling six stories from a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hotel while attempting to flee gunfire.

But a man who ran out on the balcony and tried to scale down the building to escape ended up falling, police said.

The man died a short time later at a hospital from massive trauma to his upper body, the Horry County Coroner's Office said.

Everyone involved in the shooting has been identified and the gun that was used has been found, police said. Authorities did not say whether anyone has been charged but said the investigation is ongoing.