Man suffers 'life-threatening electrical shock' while installing Christmas lights

A man in Massachusetts suffered a "life-threatening electrical shock" while installing Christmas lights on a large tree, police say.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in Wellesley as the victim – identified as a contractor hired by a homeowner – was hanging up the holiday lights using a pole, according to the town’s police department.

"It appears that the pole being used came into close proximity, or contact with, a primary electrical line on a utility pole," the Wellesley Police Department said in a statement. "The victim appears to have then received a life-threatening electrical shock."

"The 911 caller indicated that the male party was unconscious and appeared to be having a seizure and had stopped breathing," police added.

Authorities say the 911 caller then started performing CPR on the individual until first responders arrived and "observed that the victim appeared to be in sudden cardiac arrest."

"Wellesley first responders delivered multiple shocks from the AED in between providing CPR and breathing for the victim," police said. "The last shock administered to the victim by the AED appeared to revive him as he regained a pulse."

The victim was then taken to a local hospital.

"It was a power wash company, some young guys who were just trying to make some extra money for the holidays, hang up some Christmas lights around a pretty tall evergreen tree," Wellesley Police Officer Michael Pino told WHDH. "Happened to be a little too close to the primary wire on the telephone pole, and that’s where we believe the electricity came down the metal pole."

A review of the area by the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant determined that there was no danger to the public.

"The Wellesley Police, Fire, and Wellesley Municipal Light Plant Department extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim and his family during this tragic incident," police also said.