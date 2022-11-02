Man who shot 2 US Marshals during a standoff in Tennessee sentenced to 40 years in prison
Before the US Marshalls knocked on the door, the man fired on the team through a small porch window
A man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for shooting two deputy U.S. Marshals during a standoff at a duplex in West Tennessee, prosecutors said.
Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr., 41, had pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during a violent crime stemming from a November 2020 shooting, the U.S. attorney's office said in a Tuesday news release announcing the sentence.
Authorities said federal agents and local law enforcement went to a duplex in Jackson to serve arrest warrants for Claybrook on attempted homicide and weapons charges.
Before the agents knocked on the door, Claybrook fired on the team through a small porch window. Two officers were shot. They were treated for their wounds at a hospital and released, prosecutors said.
A SWAT team negotiated Claybrook's surrender after a lengthy standoff.
Claybrook was sentenced Friday, the U.S. attorney's office said.