Man pulls gun on Dearborn police officer after walking into station, cop responds with lethal force

Shooting at Dearborn Police Department being investigated by Michigan State Police

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A 33-year-old man has been shot and killed in Michigan after walking into a police station and pointing a gun at an officer, who responded with lethal force, authorities say. 

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the headquarters of the Dearborn Police Department just outside of Detroit, Michigan. 

"The individual attempted to fire the gun at the officer, prompting the officer to discharge multiple rounds that struck the individual," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin told Fox2 Detroit.

The man was later pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, while no officers were injured, the station also reported. 

The shooting happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. inside the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department headquarters in Michigan.

The shooting happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. inside the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department headquarters in Michigan. (Google Maps)

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. 

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. (Michigan State Police)

Following the gunfire, Dearborn Police closed the lobby of their headquarters, only reopening it late Monday morning. 

A Dearborn Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Michigan State Police are now investigating the incident. 

Michigan State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. 

