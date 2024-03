Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The City of Batavia Police Department has released further information regarding the tragic death of an officer at the Batavia Downs casino.

Michael Elmore, 33, and Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, 39, were arrested on Sunday following the vicious attack that fatally injured Genesee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, 54.

The incident began after midnight when Sanfratello reportedly ordered the couple to leave the casino after causing a disturbance at the venue's Rush 34 bar.

The couple reportedly behaved in a disorderly manner and attempted to hit Sanfratello before the officer managed to escort them out of the casino.

Elmore then returned with a thick "chain," swinging it at the officer before charging him and putting him in a chokehold, punching him repeatedly.

"The 'chain' as described in the accusatory instrument used against Sgt. Sanfratello during the incident, that resulted in the Sergeant's death, was a thick piece of jewelry or necklace commonly worn around one's neck," the police department said in a follow-up statement on Tuesday.

Sanfratello became unresponsive amid the assault and could not be revived with CPR, according to authorities. He died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"It is with the deepest regret and sorrow that the Genesse County Sheriff reports the line-of-duty death of Sergeant Thomas A Sanfratello, age 54, who passed away on March 10, 2024, following his involvement in an incident while working a special assignment detail at Batavia Downs," Genesse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release following Sanfratello's death.

It continued, "Sergeant Sanfratello's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for all the overwhelming support they have received from friends and fellow first responders."

Elmore has been charged with two felonies — aggravated manslaughter and aggravated assault upon a police officer.

Wilcox has been charged with attempted assault. Both suspects have also been charged with burglary in the second degree.

The couple have appeared in court since the incident. Both have pleaded not guilty — Elmore's trial is slated to begin on April 9, while Wilcox's trial will begin April 23.