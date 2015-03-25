Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Man left ammunition on school bus, Phoenix police say

By | Associated Press

Phoenix police are trying to figure out why a man reportedly got on a bus, rode it to a school and left a gun magazine with 15 rounds of ammunition on the bus.

Authorities say the man told an adult bus assistant he was with a boy who had also just boarded the Alhambra Elementary School District bus on Thursday.

The man got off the bus but police were called when a child found the magazine.

Officers say they later determined that the man approached the boy in his neighborhood Wednesday but was rebuffed.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jeremy West after getting tips when news broadcasts reported a description of the man on the bus.

West is charged with endangerment, criminal trespass and having a weapon on a school property.