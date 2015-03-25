Man left ammunition on school bus, Phoenix police say

Phoenix police are trying to figure out why a man reportedly got on a bus, rode it to a school and left a gun magazine with 15 rounds of ammunition on the bus.

Authorities say the man told an adult bus assistant he was with a boy who had also just boarded the Alhambra Elementary School District bus on Thursday.

The man got off the bus but police were called when a child found the magazine.

Officers say they later determined that the man approached the boy in his neighborhood Wednesday but was rebuffed.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jeremy West after getting tips when news broadcasts reported a description of the man on the bus.

West is charged with endangerment, criminal trespass and having a weapon on a school property.