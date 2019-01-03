Man impaled on deer statue in Philadelphia traffic circle

A man ended up starting 2019 in the hospital after he wound up impaled on a deer statue in a traffic circle in Philadelphia, according to officials.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Eakins Oval, located across the street from the famed Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Police told FOX29 the man, 21, climbed onto the Washington Monument in the middle of the oval when he slipped and fell on the antlers of a deer statue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After falling, the left side of the man's body was impaled on the deer statue causing a laceration and bleeding, according to police.

He was taken to a nearby, where he was listed in stable condition.

CAR IMPALED BY WOOD POST IN CRASH, MISSING DRIVER BY INCHES

The Washington Monument was originally unveiled in 1897 in the city's Fairmount Park before being relocated to the oval in 1928 after the completion of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, according to the Association for Public Art.

The monument's lower level is surrounding by "flora and fauna" of the U.S., which includes a moose, buffalo, bear, and alligator, according to the group.