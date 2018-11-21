Car impaled by wood post in crash, missing driver by inches

A BMW driver was “very lucky to walk away” this week after his car’s windshield was impaled by a fence post when he lost control on an icy road.

The wood post hit right between the front seats, missing the driver by inches, SWNS reports.

Police placed blame on the driver, saying that the Tuesday crash in South Yorkshire, U.K., was “a classic case of ambition outweighing ability.”

The driver suffered only minor injuries in the accident, but the sedan also lost its front bumper and had its airbags deploy as it came to rest in a roadside ditch.

