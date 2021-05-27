Pennsylvania man hospitalized following fiery crash into gas pump

A video shows the moment a man crashed into a gas pump at a gas station in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

In footage from the C&C Performance Centers station's surveillance cameras, the vehicle can be seen hitting the pump, knocking it over and instantly sending up large, orange flames.

In a release provided to Fox News on Thursday, the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRP) said that at 11:11 a.m. ET on Wednesday 32-year-old Samuel Enrique Vasquez-Moreira had been traveling westbound on State Route 940 in a Toyota pick-up truck when he drifted out of his lane and over the median into eastbound lanes.

Moreira, from Long Pond, Pennsylvania, reportedly traveled off the south side of the Monroe County roadway and into the station.

The police department noted that C&C Performance immediately shut off the fuel and witnesses pulled Moreira from the vehicle.

"I ran across the street as quick as I possibly could," Richard Price, one of the people who helped with the rescue, told WNEP. "We couldn't access the truck from the driver side, so we went on the passenger side and moved all the equipment that had come from the back of the truck forward and then we pulled him out from the vehicle. He was unconscious, and we drug him out of the way, and then other help started to arrive."

Simultaneously, a PRMP patrol officer observed the fire and set up an emergency scene.

Moreira was then flown by medevac helicopter to the hospital for his injuries.

PRMP said that officers were assisted by Pocono Summit Fire Department, Coolbaugh Township Fire Department and Mountain Regional EMS.

The fire was reportedly extinguished by the Pocono Summit and Coolbaugh Township Volunteer Fire Departments, though the truck was "fully consumed."

Images of the aftermath from Nexstar’s WBRE/WYOU-TV showed the burned pickup truck and the damage it had caused.

Portions of Route 940 were shut down during the response and the investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

Officials told PA Homepage that both Route 940 East and 940 West had been reopened after the fire was extinguished but noted that the gas station and attached pizzeria and deli would remain closed.