©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update May 3, 2016

Man freed from prison after nearly 20 years but still not cleared a decade later sues Ohio

By | Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio – A man who spent almost 20 years in Ohio's prisons before being released when a murder charge was dropped is suing the state.

Fifty-nine-year-old Danny Brown filed the wrongful-imprisonment lawsuit Wednesday in Toledo. He's hoping the suit will allow him to collect compensation for the two decades he spent behind bars.

Brown was convicted of killing and raping a Toledo woman in 1981, but he was freed in 2001 after DNA from the victim didn't match him.

Prosecutors have said they still consider him a suspect even though the DNA pointed to another man convicted in another murder.

This is the second wrongful-imprisonment lawsuit Brown has filed. A state appeals court turned down his case nine years ago.