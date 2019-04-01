Man found guilty of murdering NYC jogger Karina Vetrano

The man accused of murder Karina Vetrano, a New York City jogger, was found guilty Monday night at his retrial.

Chanel Lewis was found guilty on all counts brought against him.

Lewis, 22, was accused of sexually assaulting and murdering the 30-year-old jogger in August 2016 while in the New York City borough of Queens. He was arrested in February 2017 and charged with second-degree murder — but his first trial ended in a hung jury in November.

The jury, who returned a guilty verdict after deliberating for a few hours, heard closing arguments hours earlier in which Queens Assistant District Attorney Brad Leventhal pushed for a guilty verdict, the New York Post reported.

“He’s the man who murdered Karina," Leventhal said. "This defendant is the perpetrator."

