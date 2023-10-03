Man dies blocks away from White House after suffering gunshot wounds

The Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been found dead following a reported shooting just blocks away from the White House.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday near McPherson Square.

"While searching the scene, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries across from the 900 block of 15th Street, Northwest," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "He died at the scene."

As of Tuesday, the identity of the man has not been publicly revealed.

TEXAS CONGRESSMAN HENRY CUELLAR CARJACKED AT GUNPOINT IN WASHINGTON, DC

The Metropolitan Police Department says its Homicide Branch is investigating the shooting.

"The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia," it added.

2 PEOPLE ARRESTED NEAR WHITE HOUSE AFTER AMMUNITION FOUND INSIDE VEHICLE, SECRET SERVICE SAYS

In an unrelated incident last week that happened nearby, the U.S. Secret Service says it arrested two people after ammunition was spotted "in plain view" inside a vehicle near the White House.

The incident happened Monday night along G Street between 14th and 15th Streets, according to White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Shortly after 9 PM, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers on routine patrol observed a parked vehicle with ammunition in plain view," the Secret Service said in a statement to Fox News. "When the occupants returned, two individuals were questioned, searched, and taken into custody without incident on weapons charges."

Fox News’ Kaitlin Sprague contributed to this report.