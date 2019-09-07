Illinois man left seriously injured after vicious bowling ball attack

Police in Illinois are on the hunt for a suspect who was caught on video smashing another man's head with a bowling ball Wednesday night, an attack that briefly left the victim in a medically induced coma.

Damante Williams, 28, was involved in a fight at Town Hall Bowl in Cicero when another man picked up a bowling ball and threw it at him, striking Williams in the head, according to CBS Chicago

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene in a 2018 Range Rover with Wisconsin license plate AFS3400.

Williams was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Tamekio Williams, the victim's mother, told CBS Chicago that her son came out of his coma around 8:00 a.m. on Friday and his status is improving, although slowly.

"He knew who I was, but he’s still not all the way where I would like him to be, but I know in time he’ll get there," she said.

Tamekio Williams told the station the incident occurred after Damante allegedly bumped into someone he didn't know that night, although she still doesn't know what could have motivated her son's attacker.

"To my understanding, he didn't even know these people, so why would you hit somebody with a bowling ball in the head?" Williams said. “ ... Someone came up from behind him when the security guard was holding him and threw a bowling ball and hit his head. Just bring this person to justice.”

Police say no one called them to report the incident, but another patron at the bowling alley ran outside and flagged down an officer. The owner of Town Hall Bowl said the fight was isolated that night and security had been in place.

Police said anyone who recognizes the man who threw the bowling ball should call Cicero PD at 708-652-2130.