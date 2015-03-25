Man charged in shooting spree talks to TV station

A man charged with killing seven people at a tiny college has told a San Francisco television station that he's deeply sorry about the shooting.

In an exclusive jailhouse interview with KPIX-TV (http://cbsloc.al/Hy6wmh), One Goh also said he realizes the families of the victims are what he termed "so angry with me."

During the interview, Goh acknowledged that his lawyer has told him not to discuss the case.

But he didn't appear to make any effort to dispute allegations by authorities that he was the gunman on April 2 at Oikos University in Oakland.

The 43-year-old Goh has not entered a plea after being charged with seven counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

