WATCH: Suspect wields rifle in video linked to double homicide in 2016, police say

A man suspected of killing two people when he and another gunman allegedly opened fire outside a St. Louis convenience store back in 2016, was charged with murder Wednesday.

The attack left about 60 shell casings in the surrounding area, police said.

Devion Chester, 27, faces two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action, FOX 2 NOW St. Louis reported. A judge ordered him held without bail when captured.

Authorities in Kentucky recently arrested Chester on suspicion of impaired driving, and he is expected to be extradited to Missouri to face the murder charges, the station reported.

No information was available on possible other suspects.

Surveillance video released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows an SUV pull up to a Moma Minnie’s Market convenience store on July 4, 2016, and two men getting out and entering the store. A Dodge Charger pulls up and two men armed with rifles get out and begin shooting.

Killed in the attack were Samuel Jackson, 31, and Jamie Conner, 21. A third victim recognized one of the shooters as “D-Blood,” whom authorities say is Chester.

A fourth person is seen fleeing the area but it’s unclear if that individual was struck by gunfire.