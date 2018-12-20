Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published

WATCH: Suspect wields rifle in video linked to double homicide in 2016, police say

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
One of two suspects is seen in a screen capture from a security camera video released by police this week in connection with a 2016 double homicide. (St. Louis Metropolitan Police)

One of two suspects is seen in a screen capture from a security camera video released by police this week in connection with a 2016 double homicide. (St. Louis Metropolitan Police)

A man suspected of killing two people when he and another gunman allegedly opened fire outside a St. Louis convenience store back in 2016, was charged with murder Wednesday.

The attack left about 60 shell casings in the surrounding area, police said.

Devion Chester, 27, faces two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action, FOX 2 NOW St. Louis reported. A judge ordered him held without bail when captured.

Authorities in Kentucky recently arrested Chester on suspicion of impaired driving, and he is expected to be extradited to Missouri to face the murder charges, the station reported.

No information was available on possible other suspects.

Surveillance video released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows an SUV pull up to a Moma Minnie’s Market convenience store on July 4, 2016, and two men getting out and entering the store. A Dodge Charger pulls up and two men armed with rifles get out and begin shooting.

Killed in the attack were Samuel Jackson, 31, and Jamie Conner, 21. A third victim recognized one of the shooters as “D-Blood,” whom authorities say is Chester.

Devion Chester

Devion Chester (Mc Cracken County jail)

A fourth person is seen fleeing the area but it’s unclear if that individual was struck by gunfire.