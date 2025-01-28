Man charged with carrying Molotov cocktails into Capitol, allegedly targeted Bessent, Hegseth and Johnson

A man arrested Monday after allegedly bringing two Molotov cocktails to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., said he initially intended to kill House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, federal prosecutors said.

Ryan English turned himself in to the U.S. Capitol Police, saying he had two Molotov cocktails made with 50 milliliter Absolut Vodka bottles and multiple knives, according to court documents. He is charged with carrying a firearm, dangerous weapon, explosive or incendiary device on Capitol grounds and unlawful receipt or possession of a firearm.

During a search, officers found English with a folding knife and Molotov cocktails in his jacket pockets, authorities said.

"USCP K9s swept and cleared the area, while other USCP officers and agents tracked down English’s car along the 900 block of Independence Avenue, SW," the Capitol Police statement said. "Investigators uncovered materials to make additional Molotov cocktails inside the vehicle."

He allegedly told investigators that he intended to kill Bessent, who was confirmed to lead the Treasury Department on Monday.

A receipt found in English's pants pocket had a message that read:

"Judith dear god I am so sorry. You must understand I can feel myself dying slowly b/c of my heart," the message states. "This is terrible but I cant do nothing while nazis kill my sisters. I love you. This is awful. Im so sorry. I love u. Please stay alive and heal. you can. you are strong enough. F--- them for pushing us so far. you dont deserve this. Im so sorry for lying and plotting and lying. Please survive."

Federal prosecutors said English left his home in Massachusetts on Sunday and traveled to Washington with the intent of killing Hegseth, whom he referred to as a "Nazi," and Johnson, and burning down the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

At some point, English stopped at a library in Chevy Chase, Maryland, where he saw posts on Reddit mentioning the confirmation hearings for Bessent. He allegedly altered his target to focus on Bessent and purchased alcohol bottles to make the Molotov cocktails to "throw them at Bessent's feet," court documents state.

He told authorities that he planned to stab Bessent if he was able to get close to him. While constructing his plan, English surmised that he would have to kill at least three Capitol Police officers to get to Bessent.

Realizing he was unlikely to get close to Bessent, English "expressed acceptance and content with the possibility of suicide by cop."

Since January 2024, the USCP has confiscated more than 50 weapons, outside of the congressional buildings, that were illegally on Capitol grounds, the agency said.