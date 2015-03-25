Man causes panic at LAX after pulling out unloaded gun

An arriving passenger has been arrested on suspicion of brandishing a weapon in the baggage claim area of Los Angeles International Airport's Terminal 3, causing momentary panic before authorities determined his handgun was unloaded.

Terminal 3 was the site of a deadly gun attack last week that left a Transportation Security Administration officer dead and three others wounded.

Airport police Sgt. Karla Ortiz said the man either took out the gun or a gun carrying case around 9 p.m. Friday. At least one witness who saw the act notified authorities and the bomb squad was called in to search his bag.

The man had declared his weapon and cleared security before getting on his flight to LAX. Ortiz said his offense was showing off a weapon in a public area.