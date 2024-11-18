Man in bodycam video drives lawn mower to allegedly flee deputy; shoots himself in hand

Newly released police bodycam footage shows what authorities said was a Michigan man driving a riding mower and refusing to pull over for a deputy before getting tased and accidentally shooting himself in the hand.

On Sept. 19, police responded to a home in Leoni Township to arrest a man who had several warrants, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy arrived at the home to arrest 41-year-old James Mitchell Kerr, who was driving a riding lawn mower and allegedly refused to get off the machine.

Authorities said Kerr accelerated toward the deputy before riding away as the deputy chased him.

The mower eventually stopped in a ditch, but Kerr allegedly refused to comply with the deputy's commands even after the deputy threatened to tase him.

Police said Kerr continued to ignore the deputy’s command and went back to the mower, drew a handgun that was hidden on the mower, and pointed it at the deputy.

In response, the deputy fired his stun gun, striking Kerr, which caused Kerr to shoot himself in the hand.

Kerr was treated and released from a local hospital for the gunshot wound. The deputy was not injured.

"This incident underscores how rapidly a seemingly routine encounter can escalate and the potential dangers deputies face daily," the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. "Thankfully, the deputy was unharmed, and the suspect did not sustain serious injuries."

Once cleared, Kerr was arrested and released on bail.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette also requested the Michigan State Police to conduct an independent criminal investigation while the sheriff’s office conducted an internal investigation. The internal investigation found no policy violations occurred during the altercation.

Kerr was charged in October and bound over for trial in circuit court last week. He remains in the Jackson County Jail.