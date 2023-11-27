Michigan boy steals forklift from middle school, leads police on chase: officials

A 12-year-old Michigan boy went for a joyride in a stolen forklift and dodged police and deputies before eventually being arrested Saturday evening, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.

Around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Ann Arbor Police were dispatched to Forsythe Middle School on reports of a juvenile trying to steal a construction vehicle, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Officers said just a few minutes after receiving the call, the vehicle in question was seen driving without lights.

A pursuit ensued and officers began chasing the boy, going roughly 15 to 20 miles per hour.

During the pursuit, police said the 12-year-old boy went through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood and hit around ten parked vehicles.

Around 7:18 p.m., Washtenaw County deputies picked up the chase after Ann Arbor police terminated the pursuit when the driver went across the M-14 bridge and nearly 30 minutes later, officers said the boy stopped near Gotfredson and was taken into custody.

Police said the stolen vehicle, a Genie GTH-636 Telehandler, was left unlocked at the middle school with the key hidden inside.

Officers say the incident remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.