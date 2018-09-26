Man arrested in Virginia, accused of multiple murders, is DACA recipient, source says

An illegal immigrant from Mexico, accused of killing one person and injuring two others aboard a fishing vessel over the weekend, was reportedly allowed to stay in the U.S. as a DACA recipient.

Fox News has exclusively learned that Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 27, was an illegal alien in the U.S. until he was granted deferred action under the DACA program on Nov. 30, 2013. The program is aimed at children brought to the country illegally by their parents.

Vazquez’s legal status was set to expire on Nov. 29, 2015. He applied for renewal but his request was denied on August 16, 2016 – almost a year after his DACA status had already expired. Documents say his request was denied for abandonment, meaning he may have failed to respond to an information request or never showed up for a required appearance.

While in the U.S., Vazquez was arrested in March, accused of abduction by force, intimidation or deception -- but he was released on $20,000 bond - despite objections by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER KNIFE, HAMMER ATTACK ON FISHING VESSEL OFF MASSACHUSETTS

Prosecutors said in a charging document the fishing vessel, the Captain Billy Haver, was sailing some 55 miles off Nantucket with seven crew members aboard when Vazquez assaulted one crew member with a hammer in one hand and a knife in the other.

Two of the wounded crew members were taken aboard a nearby cruise ship that responded to the captain’s distress call, and one was pronounced dead by the ship’s doctor.

Vazquez was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. He appeared in court on Wednesday where he was ordered to be held without bail.

Vazquez's federal public defender requested a probable cause hearing, which was tentatively scheduled for next week

