Man arrested in murder of off-duty firefighter, report says

A man was reportedly arrested Tuesday in the murder of an off-duty firefighter who was killed in an apparent road rage incident over the weekend in New York City.

The unidentified man was taken into custody at a South Amboy, N.J., motel by U.S. marshals and the NYPD, sources told NBC New York. The suspect was reportedly taken to the 62nd precinct along with his girlfriend. It wasn’t clear whether the girlfriend was facing charges.

NYPD did not confirm the arrest when reached by Fox News.

Faizal Coto, 33, was driving on the Belt Parkway at around 4:45 a.m. in Brooklyn on Sunday when he was caught on surveillance footage making an exit with another car following him, according to the New York Post. Law enforcement sources told the newspaper they thought the drivers may have hit each other or one cut the other off and they were going to handle it.

Police believe the altercation turned physical and Coto, who’s worked with the FDNY for about three years, was hit in the head with an unknown object, according to the New York Post. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found Coto lying on the ground suffering severe head trauma.

He later died at a Coney Island hospital.

Police said they were looking for a gray or silver 2006 Infiniti G35 with a New York license plate. Authorities said the car was registered to a gang member, according to the New York Post.