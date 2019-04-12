Man arrested after 5-year-old boy thrown from third floor at Mall of America

A suspect has been arrested after a 5-year-old boy was reportedly thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America in Minnesota on Friday morning.

Police rushed to the scene in Bloomington after witnesses called, reporting a woman was screaming her child had been thrown over a balcony around 10 a.m., local time.

One man told the New York Daily News he saw the immediate aftermath of the incident and that the child was lying “motionless...in a pool of blood.”

In a press conference outside the mall, Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts said that authorities arrested a 24-year-old man they believe threw or pushed the boy and that he does not appear to have any connection to the boy or his mother. He reportedly sprinted away from the scene after pushing or throwing the child, but was apprehended while still in the mall.

“Our officers initially responded and performed first aid on the child along with some other witnesses and passersby,” Potts said. “The child did suffer significant injuries.”

The boy was taken to Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis with his mother, but his condition, at this point, is not known.