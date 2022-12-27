Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Man in alleged racist, homophobic attack caught on camera in California arrested

Jordan Krah, 40, has been charged with two counts of hate crime

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Man accused of racist, homophobic rant on camera in California arrested Video

Man accused of racist, homophobic rant on camera in California arrested

Authorities arrested Denver resident Jordan Krah, 40, for two counts of hate crime for an incident in San Ramon on Christmas Eve. KTVU FOX 2 reports.

Police in California have arrested a Denver man for an alleged hate crime incident on Christmas Eve at a fast food restaurant in San Ramon. 

Jordan Krah, 40, has been charged with two counts of hate crime, according to KTVU FOX 2. He allegedly approached two customers filming a TikTok at an In-N-Out and harassed the friends with homophobic and racist attacks, police said. 

"You're filming yourself while eating? You're weird homosexuals," Krah reportedly said while Arine Kim and her friend were filming themselves trying different menu items. 

"It was a really big shock factor," Kim told KTVU. "He did not look entirely mentally well. He just kept on spewing nonsense."

CALIFORNIA POLICE ARREST MAN FOR CREATING, ISSUING 'BOGUS' PARKING CITATIONS AT BEACH

Krah is not seen in the video, but can be heard clearly. He apparently continued to harass the two as they attempted to dine.

"Are you Japanese or Korean," he said. "Are you Japanese or Korean? Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend? You have gay sex with him?"

CALIFORNIA WOMEN STEAL SAFE FROM GROCERY STORE IN BRAZEN THEFT, VIDEO SHOWS

Jordan Krah approached two customers filming a TikTok at an In-N-Out restaurant and harassed the pair with homophobic and racist attacks, according to San Ramon police.

Jordan Krah approached two customers filming a TikTok at an In-N-Out restaurant and harassed the pair with homophobic and racist attacks, according to San Ramon police. (Arine Kim)

"Honestly, if I didn't record it, I wouldn't have believed that it happened because, even some of the words he said, in the heat of the moment, I didn't realize he called himself a slave master. I completely blanked out he threatened to spit on us as well," Kim said.

The video caused San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson to take to Twitter to identify Krah. 

Carlson said the suspect was in a Silver Mustang with a Florida license plate and is believed to have displayed similar behavior in another incident.

Authorities arrested Denver resident Jordan Krah, 40, for two counts of hate crime for an incident in San Ramon on Christmas Eve.

Authorities arrested Denver resident Jordan Krah, 40, for two counts of hate crime for an incident in San Ramon on Christmas Eve. ( Abigail Halili)

Two friends were filming themselves on social media trying different menu items when Jordan Krah allegedly made remarks such as "You're filming yourself while eating? You're weird homosexuals."

Two friends were filming themselves on social media trying different menu items when Jordan Krah allegedly made remarks such as "You're filming yourself while eating? You're weird homosexuals." (KTVU FOX 2)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abigail Halili and her siblings of Filipino descent say as they peeked into a store in downtown Danville on Christmas Day they experienced a similar rant. 

The man yelled, "You guys are gonna vandalize the shop, you're gonna rob the place, I don't trust you guys. Leave! You guys are Filipino idiots!" Halili told KTVU.