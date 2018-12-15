Man, 45, pledges frat, claims he was paddled 200 times

Now that’s “Old School!”

A middle-aged Brooklyn man told cops he paid a painful price for pledging a fraternity at the ripe old age of 45 — by getting whacked on the backside hundreds of times with a wooden paddle, police sources said Friday.

Tory Gates, 45, said he was drinking “heavily” inside a Bedford-Stuyvesant brownstone on Dec. 7 when the Omega Psi Phi brothers blindfolded him, whipped out a wooden paddle and told him to bend over, according to police sources.

That’s when they went more medieval than Greek on his heinie, whacking it up to 200 times with the paddle and their open hands, according to the sources.

The “Old School” meets “Animal House” booty lashing was part of a bizarre hazing ritual, Gates told cops.

He was so bruised up by the agonizing bashing that he checked himself into Mount Sinai Hospital — and called the cops on his would-be frat bros.

On Friday, the apartment where the alleged paddling went down on Marion Street was boarded up and had a chained-off gate.

A sticker with the phrase “We Black Men Care” was slapped on a door of the home.

Gates’ neighbors — who were stunned that he would go Greek so late in life — said he has two teenage kids.

“A hazing incident? Do you know how old he is?” said one neighbor, who asked not to be named.

“Maybe it’s about nostalgia or something. He’s a strong guy, physically, so I’m not sure what that is all about.”

It wasn’t immediately clear why the victim was pledging or whether the group was linked to a specific college.

There was no university affiliation listed in the police report, according to cops.

And reps from the Clinton Hill-based Brooklyn chapter of Omega Psi Phi didn’t return calls seeking comment.

Police said they were having trouble getting in touch with the victim Friday.

The victim had failed to answer his phone when police called Friday, a police source said.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.