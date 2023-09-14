Expand / Collapse search
Maine

Maine police shoot, kill homicide suspect who had a rifle, bulletproof vest

ME authorities were serving a search warrant for the 28-year-old homicide suspect, Shay McKenna, who allegedly shot his brother in 2022

Associated Press
Published
Maine state police said they shot and killed a man Wednesday as they were trying to take him into custody.

Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a bulletproof vest and a rifle.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit obtained an arrest warrant for McKenna for a violation of bail conditions.

McKenna had been charged with manslaughter in his brother’s death on Dec. 19, 2022. He was out on bail and wasn’t supposed to have a gun.

Police said McKenna was observed carrying a firearm.

Shay McKenna, a homicide suspect who had a bulletproof vest and rifle, was shot and killed by the authorities in Maine on Wednesday. 

Police said their investigation led detectives to a location in Rangeley Plantation where McKenna was staying. Police said they drafted a search warrant.

A crisis negotiation team communicated with McKenna and told him that he was under arrest.

McKenna then exited the van he was hiding in with a ballistic vest and a rifle, resulting in Maine State Trooper Jeffrey Parks confronting and shooting him, police said.

McKenna died at the scene. The shooting occurred at 4:33 p.m.

Parks will be placed on administrative leave, which police said is standard practice in shootings involving officers.

The state police directed further questions to the state attorney general's office.

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office declined to answer additional questions Thursday.