Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine

Maine police investigating housefire that killed 3 in Canadian border town

Erik, Jessica and Rose Elmer believed dead after Fort Fairfield, ME fire

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A house fire in northern Maine that killed a father, mother and daughter is under investigation, police said Thursday.

NEW MEXICO HOUSEFIRE KILLS 2 YOUNG CHILDREN, TEEN BABYSITTER

The fire took place in Fort Fairfield in the early morning hours of Thursday. Police said the fire killed three people believed to be Erik Elmer, 47, Jessica Elmer, 39, and Rose Elmer, 17.

Portland, Cumberland, Augusta crime

A deadly housefire in Fort Fairfield, Maine, is under investigation.

A child who was a member of the same family was the only survivor of the fire and was transported to a local hospital, police said. The police did not release the juvenile's age.

Police said there was no indication of foul play in the fatal fire, and there also were no working smoke detectors in the home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fort Fairfield is on the Canadian border, about 290 miles north of Portland.