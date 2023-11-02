Maine police investigating housefire that killed 3 in Canadian border town

A house fire in northern Maine that killed a father, mother and daughter is under investigation, police said Thursday.

The fire took place in Fort Fairfield in the early morning hours of Thursday. Police said the fire killed three people believed to be Erik Elmer, 47, Jessica Elmer, 39, and Rose Elmer, 17.

A child who was a member of the same family was the only survivor of the fire and was transported to a local hospital, police said. The police did not release the juvenile's age.

Police said there was no indication of foul play in the fatal fire, and there also were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Fort Fairfield is on the Canadian border, about 290 miles north of Portland.