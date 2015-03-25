Expand / Collapse search
Maine police dogs to get bulletproof vests

By | Associated Press

AUBURN, Maine – Several police dogs in Maine are getting bulletproof vests.

Police in Auburn say a departmental dog named K-9 Dutch will be receiving a vest that protects against bullets and knife stabs.

The state Department of Corrections is also getting vests for two of its K-9s, Rex and Gunner.

Officials say the vests are made possible through a grant awarded to Vested Interest in K-9s Inc. by the Petco Foundation.

Vested Interest in K-9s is a charity that provides bullet- and stab-protective vests to police dogs throughout the U.S.