Maine mother pleads guilty to manslaughter in daughters drug-related death

A woman on Thursday acknowledged causing the death of her 3-year-old daughter, who died from a brain injury consistent with opioid abuse.

Hillary Goding, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter under a plea agreement in which murder charges were dropped. Her attorney and prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence in which she'd serve 17 to 22 years in prison, the Bangor Daily News reported.

FENTANYL CRISIS CONTINUES TO RAVAGE US COMMUNITIES AS BORDER DRUG TRAFFICKING HITS NEW RECORDS: MEMO

Goding was arrested the same day her daughter Hailey was pronounced dead at Bangor hospital in June 2021.

She told police she believed her daughter ingested heroin from a plastic straw that she'd used to consume the drug. Heroin often is often cut with the more potent fentanyl, which was indicated in a drug screen administered at the hospital.

FORMER DEA OFFICIAL WARNS PARENTS AFTER FENTANYL FOUND DISGUISED IN CANDY PACKAGING: 'IT'S A MASS POISONING'

Hailey was one of three children in the Bangor region allegedly killed by a parent that same month, contributing ongoing scrutiny over the state’s child welfare system.