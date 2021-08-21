Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Maine human remains ID'd as those of daughter of deceased homeowner

Her cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Skeletal remains found in Maine last May were identified on Friday as Denise Scott-Ramsey, a woman who had been reported missing in March, according to reports 

Scott-Ramsey lived at the Casco, Maine, home next to the shed where her remains were found.  Her father, who died in March from complications of the coronavirus, had also lived in the home, the Portland Press Herald reported. 

Her death was being investigated by state police and the cause hasn’t been revealed. 

Denise Scott-Ramsey's remains were found in a shed next to her late father's property, which was also her last known address. 

A family member discovered Scott-Ramsey’s remains while cleaning out the home of her father, Douglas Scott, after his death, WCSH-TV of Portland, Maine, reported. 

Her brother, Douglas Scott Jr., had reportedly been searching for her for months before she was found after not having heard from her in a year and a half. Others family members hadn’t heard from her in "quite a while," Scott Jr wrote in an affidavitrelated to his search, according to the Press Herald

It wasn’t immediately reported how long her remains may have been in the shed or if foul play was suspected. 

