Earthquakes
Published

New 6.9 earthquake hits Southern California -- 1 day after largest temblor in decades

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Earthquake cleanup: Damage assessment continues in Southern California after 6.4 quake

Earthquake cleanup: Damage assessment continues in Southern California after 6.4 quake

Hundreds of aftershocks reported since the powerful July Fourth earthquake; Jeff Paul reports from Ridgecrest, California.

A magnitude-6.9 earthquake hit Southern California on Friday evening -- just a day after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that was the largest temblor in the region in two decades.

The newest earthquake’s epicenter was about 10 miles north northeast of Ridgecrest, Calif., about 150 northeast of Los Angeles.

The Ridgecrest area has had more than 100 aftershocks since Thursday’s earthquake and experts warn there could be more to come.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.