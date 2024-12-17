Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mass Shootings

Madison, Wisconsin, school shooting suspect identified as 15-year-old girl

Natalie Rupnow died after self-inflicted gunshot, police say

By Stephen Sorace , Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Investigators aware of alleged manifesto in Wisconsin school shooting Video

Investigators aware of alleged manifesto in Wisconsin school shooting

Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney has updates on a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on 'Your World.'

A 15-year-old girl killed a teacher and teen student in a shooting on Monday at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, and wounded six others, according to authorities.

Natalie Rupnow was identified as the shooter who opened fire inside a study hall inside Abundant Life Christian School, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said. Responding officers found Rupnow with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She died on the way to a hospital.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Barnes said "identifying a motive is our top priority." He said the motive appears to be a combination of factors, but he did not elaborate any further

Police were speaking with Rupnow’s father and other family members, who were cooperating, and searching Rupnow’s home, Barnes said. He declined to offer additional details about the shooter, partly out of respect for the family.

SCHOOL SHOOTER'S MOM JENNIFER CRUMBLEY HAD ‘TAINTED’ TRIAL, ATTORNEYS SAY IN REQUEST TO TOSS CONVICTION

Abundant Life Christian School and police vehicle

Police said a 15-year-old shooter is dead after killing a teacher and a student and wounding six others inside Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

"He lost someone as well," Barnes said of Rupnow’s father. "And so we’re not going to rush the information. We’ll take our time and make sure we do our due diligence."

Rupnow used a handgun in the shooting, according to Barnes.

"I don’t know why, and I feel like if we did know why, we could stop these things from happening," he told reporters.

Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin

Students walk to a bus as they leave a shelter after a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School on Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The teacher and student who were killed in the shooting have not yet been identified.

Barnes said that of the six wounded in the shooting, two were students and remain in critical condition. A teacher and three students were also hospitalized with less serious injuries, and two of them were later released.

FATHER OF GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Barnes said he did not believe that the school, which serves 200 students, according to the school's website, had a resource officer. It was also revealed that the school did not have metal detectors but did have cameras and other security protocols.

He also clarified that the initial 911 call reporting the shooting was made by a second-grade teacher at the school. On Monday, he mistakenly said the call had come from a second-grade student.

students reuniting with parents at SSM Health clinic

Emergency vehicles are parked outside the health clinic where parents were reunited with children after a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

James and Rebekah Smith, whose 17-year-old daughter is a student at the Abundant Life Christian School, told Fox News that they know all the victims and their families.

The Smiths said their daughter wasn’t in the same class as Rupnow, the alleged shooter, or knew her well, but said that Rupnow was new to the school and had enrolled sometime during the current semester. 

They added that their daughter and her group of friends said they never saw Rupnow speaking to anyone at school.

The couple also said the student who was killed was a freshman girl who they’ve known since she was a toddler.

"She gave great hugs. She was an amazing pianist. She loved to read. She was just an amazing young girl," Rebekah Smith said. 

Alleged Abundant Life Christian school shooter identified as 15-year-old female Video

Rebekah Smith said the teacher who was killed had a daughter who was in sports with the Smiths' daughter, and they talked with the mother at the games all the time. 

She added that the victim had been a long-term substitute teacher at the school and just became a full-time teacher this year.

President Biden spoke with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway after the shooting, and he issued a separate statement that called the event "shocking and unconscionable."

"We can never accept senseless violence that traumatizes children, their families, and tears entire communities apart," Biden said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI's Milwaukee bureau says it has deployed agents to the scene to assist the investigation.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom, Garrett Tenney and Bradford Betz along with the Associated Press contributed to this report.