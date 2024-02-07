Expand / Collapse search
Machete-wielding man shot and killed at California grocery store, authorities say

Suspect allegedly stabbed gas station employee before encounter with deputies in Lancaster, California

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A man armed with two machetes was shot and killed at an Albertsons grocery store in Southern California on Tuesday after charging toward deputies, authorities said.

The male suspect was found standing outside the store’s entrance in Lancaster with two machetes in his backpack when deputies responded to a disturbance call just before 9:30 a.m., the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies tried to speak with the man, but officials said he became agitated and grabbed the machetes in both hands.

The suspect went inside the store and refused deputies’ multiple commands to drop the weapons, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Police outside Albertsons

A man wielding two machetes was shot and killed at an Albertsons in Lancaster, California, on Tuesday after charging at deputies, authorities said. (FOX11 Los Angeles KTTV)

Deputies then followed the man inside and tried to disarm him using less lethal options, which officials said were not successful. 

Witnesses told FOX11 Los Angeles that the deputies had tried talking to the man and used Tasers.

Police outside Albertsons

The suspect had allegedly stabbed an employee at a nearby gas station earlier in the day. (FOX11 Los Angeles KTTV)

The suspect then suddenly charged toward the deputies, forcing three deputies to open fire, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No deputies or bystanders were reported injured.

Police outside Albertsons

Deputies tried to speak with the man and use less lethal options to disarm him, but were unsuccessful. (FOX11 Los Angeles KTTV)

The man’s name is being withheld until his next-of-kin can be notified, though authorities described him as a 35 to 40-year-old White male.

Business owners in the area told the station that the man had been spotted in the area before.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect had stabbed an employee at a local gas station earlier in the day. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.