Machete-wielding man arrested in string of Arizona cell phone store robberies

A man is behind bars for allegedly robbing four cell phone stores in Phoenix while wielding a machete and pepper spray, police said.

David Gutierrez is accused of robbing two Cricket Wireless stores and two T-Mobile stores in the Maryvale area, FOX 10 Phoenix reports.

In each case, Gutierrez allegedly entered the store with a machete, demanded money and forced the employees into a back room or restroom and locking them in.



Phoenix police officers tracked the missing phones to an area near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road, where they located Gutierrez in a car with a woman.



