Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Machete-wielding man arrested in string of Arizona cell phone store robberies

David Gutierrez reportedly confessed to police

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man is behind bars for allegedly robbing four cell phone stores in Phoenix while wielding a machete and pepper spray, police said.

David Gutierrez is accused of robbing two Cricket Wireless stores and two T-Mobile stores in the Maryvale area, FOX 10 Phoenix reports.

David Gutierrez is accused of robbing two Cricket Wireless stores and two T-Mobile stores in Phoenix, Ariz.

David Gutierrez is accused of robbing two Cricket Wireless stores and two T-Mobile stores in Phoenix, Ariz. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

ARIZONA 6-YEAR-OLD GIRL TESTS POSITIVE FOR STD, HER DAD'S ROOMMATE IS ARRESTED

In each case, Gutierrez allegedly entered the store with a machete, demanded money and forced the employees into a back room or restroom and locking them in.

Phoenix police officers tracked the missing phones to an area near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road, where they located Gutierrez in a car with a woman.

ARIZONA MAN REAR-ENDS GIRLFRIEND DURING CHASE, DIES IN WRONG-WAY CRASH: POLICE

Phoenix, Arizona (iStock)

Phoenix, Arizona (iStock)

Gutierrez reportedly admitted to police that he committed all the robberies.The local media outlet reports that he was able to give law enforcement officials specific details about the crimes, including what weapons were used and how many employees were in each store. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office online records show he faces multiple armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money