Arizona
Published

Arizona 6-year-old tests positive for STD, her dad's roommate is arrested

Jacob Sullivan booked on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A 26-year-old Arizona man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 6-year-old, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Sullivan was arrested Tuesday in Peoria, and booked into the Pinal County Jail the same day, according to a news release by PCSO.

26-year-old Jacob Sullivan was arrested by deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office after they say he sexually assaulted his roommate's 6-year-old child.

26-year-old Jacob Sullivan was arrested by deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office after they say he sexually assaulted his roommate's 6-year-old child. (Pinal County Sheriff )

Officials say an investigation began Nov. 14, when deputies were contacted by a Queen Creek urgent care clinic after a 6-year-old child tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease

During the investigation, the child disclosed her father's roommate, Sullivan, had sexually assaulted her. 

A warrant was issued for Sullivan's arrest on Monday. 

Sullivan lives in San Tan Valley, authorities say. He is now accused of multiple counts of sexual conduct of a minor. A bond of $103,343 has been set for Sullivan.

"Getting this sexual predator off the streets was our number one priority. I am pleased with our Detectives for making quick work of this suspect," Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the news release. "I pray that the victim in this case finds comfort and healing. We stand with her and all victims of abuse. We are here for you."

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.

