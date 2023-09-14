Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Lyft driver alerted police to man allegedly trying to drown his 2-year-old son as sacrifice

A neighbor told local news that police brought the toddler out of Jeremiah Campbell's Chicago apartment 'drenched and coughing'

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
A Lyft driver alerted Chicago police to a man attempting to drown his own 2-year-old son as a sacrifice, according to court documents obtained by local news.

Jeremiah Campbell, 29, is facing charges of attempted murder, child endangerment, and violating an order of protection in connection with a 2021 incident.

An unnamed Lyft driver contacted 911 after hearing comments from Campbell during their ride to his residence on the 7700 block of South Shore Drive south of downtown Chicago, according to court documents obtained by WGN9.

The driver reportedly told police he heard Campbell talking about conspiracies and sacrificing his son to Jehovah, the outlet reported.

Jeremiah Campbell

Jeremiah Campbell, 29, is facing charges of attempted murder, child endangerment, and violating an order of protection in connection with the 2021 child drowning incident. (Cook County Sheriff)

Around the same time the driver called police, an anonymous caller dialed 911 and said his 2-year-old son had drowned in the bathtub.

When police arrived at the home, they knocked twice, but no one answered the door. Through a window, they could see a man kneeling over the bathtub and making suspicious movements, at which point they forced their way into the residence, according to WGN9.

7700 block of S. South Shore Drive

An unnamed Lyft driver contacted 911 after hearing comments from Jeremiah Campbell during their ride to his residence on the 7700 block of South Shore Drive, according to court documents. (Google Maps)

"They brought the child out and he was just drenched and coughing," a neighbor named Tonya told the outlet in an interview, who said she heard screaming the night of the alleged drowning.

Campbell had violated a protection order stemming from an earlier 2021 case in which he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and domestic battery resulting in bodily harm. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation that year, court records obtained by WGN9 show.

