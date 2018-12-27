Money manager stole nearly $40G from elderly clients, authorities say

A fiduciary manager in Kentucky was arrested two days before Christmas for allegedly stealing nearly $40,000 from four of her elderly clients, according to court documents.

Lisa Marie Hillerich, 38, was taken into custody Sunday on three warrants and charged with three counts of theft by deception and six counts of knowingly exploiting an adult, Louisville FOX affiliate WDRB-TV reported.

Police say Hillerich stole roughly $38,000 between July and October.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She allegedly stole $1,000 in mid-July and $1,131 in October from an elderly victim to pay rent for her dance studio, the report said. Hillerich then stole $15,000 from another victim’s bank account in mid-October – about two months after the victim had died, according to the report.

About a month later, Hillerich was confronted about the second victim’s missing funds and stole an additional $15,000 from a third victim to cover the costs of the second victim. Hillerich allegedly then stole $5,700 from a fourth victim sometime in October, the report said.

Police say she was captured on surveillance footage making bank transactions. Warrants cited in the report indicate she had to present ID to withdraw funds.

Hillerich was being held at the Louisville Metro Corrections facility on a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 3.