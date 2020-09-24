Louisville protesters grab signs, shields other supplies from U-Haul truck: video

Protesters in Louisville, Ky., grabbed signs, shields, water and other supplies from a U-Haul truck that pulled up near Breonna Taylor protests Wednesday, according to video and reports.

Some of the signs had anti-police slogans like “Abolish the police” “Abolition now” and “F12," acccording to video shot by a TownHall reporter.

After a Kentucky grand jury opted to indict only one of the three Louisville police officers Wednesday in the raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death earlier this year, protests erupted in the city and other around the country Wednesday night.

At least two police officers were shot in Louisville, police confirmed. Both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.