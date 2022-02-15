Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Louisiana teen arrested on Valentine’s Day for allegedly trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend: police

The founder of the fake website has been forwarding hitman requests to authorities for years

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A 14-year-old girl was arrested in Baton Rouge on Valentine’s Day for allegedly trying to hire a hitman on a satirical website to kill her ex-boyfriend, police said. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said detectives arrested the teen Monday afternoon for soliciting to have her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend killed on "Rentahitman.com." 

    East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention  (Google Maps)

    East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention  (Google Maps)

An administrator of the website called the police and reported the attempted murder. 

"I wish to thank the Baton Rouge Police Department for taking this matter seriously and sincerely hope that the intended victim receives any help and support they need to come out of this okay," Rent-A-Hitman CEO Guido Fanelli said in a statement. 

The girl was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention for solicitation for murder. Her identity has not been released because of her age. 

Wendy Lynn Wein pleaded guilty last month to trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband through what turned out to be a fake murder-for-hire website.

Wendy Lynn Wein pleaded guilty last month to trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband through what turned out to be a fake murder-for-hire website. (Monroe County Jail)

Fanelli, whose real name is Bob Innes, started the website as a class project in the mid-2000s and has been forwarding hitman requests to authorities for years. 

Last month, a Michigan woman convicted of trying to hire an assassin through the website received a seven to 20-year prison sentence. Wendy Lynn Wein pleaded guilty to trying to hire an assassin to kill her husband.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

