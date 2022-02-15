Louisiana teen arrested on Valentine’s Day for allegedly trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 14-year-old girl was arrested in Baton Rouge on Valentine’s Day for allegedly trying to hire a hitman on a satirical website to kill her ex-boyfriend, police said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said detectives arrested the teen Monday afternoon for soliciting to have her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend killed on "Rentahitman.com."

An administrator of the website called the police and reported the attempted murder.

"I wish to thank the Baton Rouge Police Department for taking this matter seriously and sincerely hope that the intended victim receives any help and support they need to come out of this okay," Rent-A-Hitman CEO Guido Fanelli said in a statement.

The girl was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention for solicitation for murder. Her identity has not been released because of her age.

Fanelli, whose real name is Bob Innes, started the website as a class project in the mid-2000s and has been forwarding hitman requests to authorities for years.

Last month, a Michigan woman convicted of trying to hire an assassin through the website received a seven to 20-year prison sentence. Wendy Lynn Wein pleaded guilty to trying to hire an assassin to kill her husband.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.