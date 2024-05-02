Louisiana teacher had sex with one student, sexted and bought booze for others: police

A Louisiana teacher sexted her students, bought them booze at local dives and had sex with "at least one" of them, local police said.

In March, police launched an investigation over complaints that 35-year-old Alexa Wingerter was having "inappropriate relationships" with and "sending inappropriate photographs and messages" to her male students at Slidell High School.

After the Slidell Police Department "conducted multiple interviews and executed several search warrants," Wingerter was charged with prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, as well as unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages on behalf of a person under 21.

"Investigators found sufficient evidence to support that Wingerter was involved in an inappropriate and sexual relationship with at least one 18-year-old male student, as she acted in the capacity of the student’s educator," Slidell police wrote in a Tuesday press release.

The department said their investigation is still ongoing, and any additional victims were asked to come forward.

"Evidence was also found that Wingerter was purchasing alcohol for her students at local bars in Slidell," they wrote in their press release.

Wingerter was booked into Tammany Parish Detention Center last Thursday and released the same day after posting $3,500 bond, according to jail records.

The St. Tammany Parish School District confirmed to Fox News Digital that Wingerter was no longer employed there.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority," the district’s superintendent, Frank Jabbia, said in a message to parents. ""Any allegations of inappropriate conduct are taken very seriously and are reported directly to law enforcement officials… We have strict policies in place to ensure that any behavior compromising the safety of our students is not tolerated. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our students above all else."