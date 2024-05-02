Expand / Collapse search
Teachers

Louisiana teacher had sex with one student, sexted and bought booze for others: police

Alexa Wingerter, 35, allegedly had sexual relations with "at least one" of her 18-year-old male high school students, and bought booze for others at local bars.

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
A Louisiana teacher sexted her students, bought them booze at local dives and had sex with "at least one" of them, local police said. 

In March, police launched an investigation over complaints that 35-year-old Alexa Wingerter was having "inappropriate relationships" with and "sending inappropriate photographs and messages" to her male students at Slidell High School. 

After the Slidell Police Department "conducted multiple interviews and executed several search warrants," Wingerter was charged with prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, as well as unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages on behalf of a person under 21.

Alexa Wingerter

Alexa Wingerter was booked into Tammany Parish Detention Center last Thursday after allegedly having sex with "at least one" of her male students and buying other students drinks at local bars, Slidell Police said. (Slidell Police Department)

"Investigators found sufficient evidence to support that Wingerter was involved in an inappropriate and sexual relationship with at least one 18-year-old male student, as she acted in the capacity of the student’s educator," Slidell police wrote in a Tuesday press release.

The department said their investigation is still ongoing, and any additional victims were asked to come forward.

"Evidence was also found that Wingerter was purchasing alcohol for her students at local bars in Slidell," they wrote in their press release. 

Wingerter was booked into Tammany Parish Detention Center last Thursday and released the same day after posting $3,500 bond, according to jail records. 

It is not immediately clear what subject Wingerter taught. The St. Tammany Parish School District confirmed that she was no longer employed.  (Google Maps)

The St. Tammany Parish School District confirmed to Fox News Digital that Wingerter was no longer employed there. 

"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority," the district’s superintendent, Frank Jabbia, said in a message to parents. ""Any allegations of inappropriate conduct are taken very seriously and are reported directly to law enforcement officials… We have strict policies in place to ensure that any behavior compromising the safety of our students is not tolerated. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our students above all else."

