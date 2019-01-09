Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published
Louisiana police officer dies after being shot multiple times: report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A police officer in Shreveport, La., died in a hospital Wednesday night after being shot multiple times while on her way to work, authorities say.

A police officer in Shreveport, La., died Wednesday night after being shot at least four times, including at least once in the head, according to reports.

The officer was not immediately identified, but police said she was a female officer who was on her way to work at the time of the shooting, Shreveport’s FOX 33 reported, citing "multiple sources."

The city’s mayor and police chief arrived at the scene of the shooting and were later at the hospital where she died, the report said.

The officer was reportedly heading to work to begin her late-night shift, Cpl. Marcus Hines told the Shreveport Times.

At least one person had been detained for questioning, but it was unclear if that person was considered a suspect in the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.