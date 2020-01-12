Louisiana newborn taken from hospital is found in Alabama after search, parents arrested

Louisiana police have accused a couple of escaping from a hospital with their critically ill newborn baby and driving 400 miles to Alabama where they were taken into custody.

Police spent hours Saturday looking for Shaun Levy, 39, and Brittany Parrie, 28, before arresting them in Monroeville, Ala., according to reports.

At the same time, “Baby Levy” was taken to a hospital in Monroe County, Ala., where she was listed in stable condition, Louisiana State Police said.

The baby was born to Parrie in a hospital in Many, La., around 1 a.m. Saturday with a life-threatening condition, police said without elaborating.

She was taken about three hours later as doctors were preparing to transfer her to a hospital in Shreveport for medical intervention, according to police.

Police said Parrie and Levy took off with the baby in a Cadillac Escalade that had just been registered in Alabama but was said to have been equipped with Texas plates.

“Baby Levy and Parrie both had intravenous drip feeds (IVs) connected at time of departure,” police said.

Police issued an alert advising that Levy was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police haven’t said yet what charges will be filed against the couple, KBMT-TV reported. It was unclear whether they had attorneys.